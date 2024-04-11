Mumbai: A string of personalities, such as Dharmendra, Jr. NTR, Emraan Hashmi, and Nimrat Kaur, to name a few, have wished joy, peace, and prosperity on the occasion of Eid Thursday.

Hindi film’s veteran star Dharmendra shared a monochrome picture with Dilip Kumar and wrote: “Eid Mubarak.”

Star Jr. NTR hoped for joy, peace, and prosperity for others.

He wrote: “Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.”

Anupam Kher tweeted: “Wishing all #Eid_Mubarak! Love, peace and prosperity!”

Actress Nimrat Kaur wished everyone “Eid mubarak” and wrote: “Aap sabhi ko Eid bauhaut bauhaut mubaarak… #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024.”

Actor Emraan Hashmi simply said: “Eid Mubarak.”

Suniel Shetty urged everyone to cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness.

Suniel tweeted: “On this auspicious day, let’s cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness and spread gratitude. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity! #EidMubarak.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said: “Eid mubarak.”

Singer Papon added: “Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes on Eid Ul Fitr! Love and peace to all”

Singer-musician Adnan Sami shared a video of him playing the piano and wrote: ‘TERI KASAM (Acoustic Piano)… Jamming at Home!! EID MUBARAK! #adnansami #unplugged #music #EidMubarak.”

Actor Arbaaz Khan said: “EID MUBARAK to everyone.”

Singer Armaan Malik wished everyone and urged them to have a “blessed time” with their loved ones.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wished everyone and their family “a joyous Ramzan filled with love, peace, and happiness!!! Sabko EID MUBARAK.”

Actress Urmila Matondkar said: “Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity!! #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024.”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture with the caption: “Eid Mubarakkkk”.