Mumbai: Veteran Hindi film actor Dharmendra, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebrated his 88th birthday on Friday at his residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The actor celebrated the special day with his fans and his elder son Sunny Deol also posed with him for the paparazzi. The actor cut a massive cake, a special gesture from one of his fan clubs. The cake featured the actor’s photos and colourful, edible roses.

Dharmendra’s younger daughter with actor Hema Malini, Ahana Deol, took to her Instagram, and shared a photo with her dad at midnight and wrote: “Happy birthday to my first love. The strongest & most loving man I know.”

Esha Deol posted: “Happy birthday my darling papa, love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong. I just love you so much @aapkadharam #happybirthday #fatherdaughter #happybirthdaydharmendra #loveyou #gratitude.”

The Deol family has had a stellar run at the box-office this year as first Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani went on to become a huge hit at the box-office followed by the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 which registered a historic success at the box-office. Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer Deol, marked his Hindi film debut with Dono. And now, Bobby Deol is receiving a lot of appreciation to his small yet impactful role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.