Mumbai: India is on cloud nine after bagging the recent Border-Gavaskar Test Series in Australia. The joy of this big victory of the Indian cricket team was celebrated all over the country.

At the same time, Hindi film celebrities also expressed their best wishes to Team India. But the player who impressed veteran actor Dharmendra the most is fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. Siraj’s dedication to his game and country made Dharmendra emotional.

He wrote a note on Twitter for Siraj.

Siraj’s father had died during the tour of Australia but he did not let the sorrow affect his game and the tour continued. This was also Siraj’s test debut. After returning from Australia Thursday, Siraj went straight to his father’s grave.

Telangana: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj today paid tribute to his late father at a graveyard in Hyderabad. Siraj's father passed away while he was in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/54ZeZSLYNm — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Dharmendra turned emotional after seeing these pictures. The veteran actor shared a photo of Siraj and wrote: “Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you …Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein (I am so proud of you. You carrying the pain of your father’s death in your heart but played for the glory of the country and registered an unexpected victory before you came back. It made my heart heavy to see you at your father’s grave yesterday. May he be welcomed into heaven).”

Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you …Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O4zrkSg54F — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 22, 2021

