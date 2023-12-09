Mumbai: Veteran star Dharmendra, who celebrated his birthday Friday, expressed gratitude for the love that he received on his special day.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself thanking his fans and followers.

The video, which appears to be recorded at his house, shows him wearing a saafa and holding a flower pot, which is sent by his fans.

In the video, he says: “Dosto, har jagah se, gaaon se, aise pyare-pyare toufein aye ha… safaa aya hai… mai pehen k dekh raha hu kaisa lagta hu (Friends, I have received such adorable gifts. I am trying them all).”

He further mentioned: “Isme pyar hi pyar hai. Bahut acha lagta hai… sab aapka pyar, duayein hai..Jeetein raho, khush raho. Jis tarah se aap pyar de rahe ho, aapko ji jaan se pyar deta hu main bhi (These things are filled with your love which makes me feel so happy. I have your love and blessings with me. Stay happy and keep loving me just as I love you all). okay. Love you.”

The actor ended the video with a flying kiss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior actor will team up with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasta Nanda for ‘Ikkis’, directed by Sriram Raghavan.