Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested Dhenkanal Sadar Circle revenue inspector (RI) and another person on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 bribe for submission of a favourable report in a mutation case. RI Barun Kumar Jena and middleman Balaram Sahu have been taken into custody for demand and acceptance of Rs 30,000 from a complainant for submission of favourable enquiry report in a mutation case for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land and issuance of land patta in his favour, a Vigilance press statement said.

About the crackdown, the anticorruption wing said following a complaint, a trap was laid, and Jena and Sahu were caught by the Vigilance team at the RI office while receiving the money from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from their possession and seized in presence of witnesses, they added. Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched on the residential house of Jena located at Hata Road in Dhenkanal and the residential house of Sahu at Bhagabanpur in the district. “In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS has registered a case (26/24) under Section 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The probe is in progress,” they added.