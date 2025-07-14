Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known for his simplicity, recently got trolled on social media over his shirt.

Dhoni was seen wearing a navy blue short-sleeve silk shirt featuring an all-over print of whimsical musical notes. A perfectly collared neckline and button-down design lent it structure, but the highlight was the creative piano key motif emblazoned across the chest, spelling out the label’s name in a striking way.

He paired the shirt with light blue washed denim jeans, striking the perfect balance between laid-back and attention-grabbing. To finish the look, he sported a sleek silver wristwatch, adding just the right amount of polish.

You might remember that the main character of the popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aired on SAB TV, is Jethalal Gada. Dhoni’s style in this particular outfit resembled the kind of quirky printed shirts Jethalal is often seen wearing on the show.

If you’re wondering how expensive Dhoni’s shirt is, let us tell you its actual price. The shirt is from the luxury fashion brand Amiri, and it costs $865—approximately Rs 72,000.

Shirt is so Jethalal Gada coded https://t.co/nGZ1uzjcDt — π (@nofaith3xists) July 12, 2025

Soon after the picture went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “The pose is completely Jethalal-coded.” Another commented, “Thala’s Jethafication is real.” Someone jokingly asked, “When did Dhoni’s Jethafication moment come?” One even gave him a new name: “Mahendra Lal!”