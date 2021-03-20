Mumbai: Dhoom actress Rimi Sen, who appeared in Bigg Boss Season 9, is once again in the news.

The actress has opened up about her entry in the show. Rimi, who was in house for 50 days, was cornered by host Salman Khan for not showing any special interest in the show and the game. Also, her performance was not up to the mark to reach the finale.

“We do few things for fame and some for money. So, I did ‘Bigg Boss’ only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time. Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of ‘Bigg Boss’. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out,” Rimi said.

“I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself. I knew that I have come for money and I have to behave well and go out with a good image which I did. I was quite successful in doing that,” she added.

The actress was last seen in the 2011 films Thank You and Shagird.

