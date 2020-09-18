Bhubaneswar: The first selection merit list for admission into Plus II Courses for the academic year 2020-22 will be published Friday by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha.

Students can check the merit list 11.00 AM onwards on website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) https://samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx.

The admission procedure of first selection candidates will be start from September 21, 2020 and will be completed September 26, 2020 at 6.00pm.

Similarly, the second selection list will be out on October 3 and the admission will be completed from October 5 to October 7.

The first phase merit list of spot selection will be published October 13. And the students can complete their admission process from October 13 to October 15.

The final merit list of spot admission will be out at 5:00pm October 15. The selected students can get their last chance to get admitted in Plus-II courses between 10.00am to 4.00pm, October 16.

PNN