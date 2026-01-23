Ever since Dhurandhar stormed the box office, chatter around its follow-up has refused to die down. The overwhelming response to the first instalment has pushed expectations sky-high for Dhurandhar 2, which is already locked for a festive Eid 2026 release March 19. The film’s arrival will set the stage for a major box-office face-off with Yash’s ambitious pan-India project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

While the theatrical run of Dhurandhar concluded last year, the Aditya Dhar-directed film—released December 5, 2025—is now heading to Netflix, with its streaming debut expected later this month. In recent days, speculation suggested that audiences might catch the first teaser of Dhurandhar 2 during screenings of Sunny Deol’s Border 2. However, sources have confirmed that these claims were unfounded. That said, reliable information has now surfaced regarding when fans can actually expect the sequel’s teaser to arrive.

Dhurandhar 2: Cast, characters and rising buzz

Ranveer Singh is stepping back into the intense world of Dhurandhar, reprising his role as Hamza Ali, also known as Jaskirat Singh. The sequel also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan in key roles. With the countdown to release officially underway, curiosity surrounding the teaser, its scale and the film’s direction has only grown stronger, making Dhurandhar 2 one of the most eagerly awaited projects on the calendar.

