The success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has created a buzz on social media, and its song Fa9la is everywhere on the internet. While some are mesmerised by Akshaye Khanna’s swagger as Rehman, the dakait, others are debating the film’s ‘over-reality’ narrative. The film is also sparking heated debates between left-wing and right-wing groups.

Meanwhile, several videos have gone viral on social media, humorously explaining Pakistan’s real problem with Dhurandhar. These clips are not only extremely funny but are also rapidly spreading online. Additionally, several other videos mocking Pakistan have also started trending. Let’s see which videos created the most buzz on social media.

One such video, mocking Pakistan, has gone viral. The video claims that Pakistan has filed a defamation case against the makers of the film Dhurandhar in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The allegation is that the film portrays Pakistan as wealthier than it actually is, and this could impact its international borrowing process.

According to viral memes, some Pakistani government representatives claim that the film portrays Pakistan as a wealthy, politically stable, and globally influential country. They say this image is completely contrary to the economic situation they have been presenting to international financial institutions for years.

According to viral memes, some Pakistani government representatives claim that the film portrays Pakistan as a wealthy, politically stable, and globally influential country.

For this reason, they allege that the film may affect their ‘eligibility to take loan’ and may create problems in getting international help.

The Fauxy, a page known for its parody content, shared a post stating, “India deliberately portrayed Pakistan as wealthy in the film, complete with cruiser bikes, shopping malls, and nightclubs. Pakistan’s most expensive bike model is the Honda CD 70. The country has neither shopping malls nor nightlife. Nightlife was only seen when India attacked the Nur Khan base.”

A fake quote being shared on social media shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif saying, “Modi is jealous that we get loans, so he portrayed us as rich in the film. The world has even seen us fight over chowmein at weddings.”

The bizarre claims don’t stop there. The viral post also claims that Pakistan is now demanding a share of Dhurandhar’s box-office earnings, as the film uses the country’s name and location.

Chandigarh-based stand-up comedian and creator Sanchit Pulani has created a humorous video about Pakistani reactions to the film Dhurandhar. In the video, he presents, from the perspective of Pakistani viewers, what they consider “false” or exaggerated in the film.

The video garnered numerous comments online. One user wrote that while watching Dhurandhar, they too were puzzled by the film’s portrayal of Pakistan as so wealthy. Another jokingly remarked that Pakistanis must be secretly happy that at least the film showed them contesting elections democratically, as otherwise they don’t even know the meaning of democracy.