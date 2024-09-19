Baliguda: Following reports of diarrhoea outbreak in Jhiripani panchayat of Tumudibandha block under Baliguda subdivision in Kandhamal district, a medical team took stock of the situation Wednesday and stated that the situation in the panchayat is under control. Various media outlets reported the death of two individuals due to diarrhoea outbreak in the area.

While several villagers have been affected by the disease, the exact cause of death remains unclear. Dr Abhishek Nayak, the medical officer of the Tumudibandha Community Health Centre, and his team visited villages under Jhiripani panchayat. They conducted health check-ups and provided treatment to the residents. However, he stated that the deaths were not solely due to diarrhoea and could have been caused by other factors.