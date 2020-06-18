Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise sent jolts across the nation Sunday. It also opened up a pandora’s box of conspiracy theories involving some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

A lawyer Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against eight persons, including Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding Sushant’s death.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also among the eight eminent industry members.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against the director and others for allegedly conspiring against Sushant and not letting his movies release.

However, a source rubbished these claims insisting that Bhansali and Sushant were fond of each other and were in fact scheduled to work in four films together.

“Many people in the industry are expressing their grief and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise,” the source told TOI.

The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC. The court has reportedly fixed July 3 as the next date of hearing.

PNN