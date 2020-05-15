Mumbai: Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. She was the top heroine of Hindi cinema in the 1990s and early 2000s.

She gave many hit films one after the other. But you may not believe that Madhuri charged more fees than Salman Khan for a film.

Due to her popularity, for the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, she was paid more than Salman. According to media reports, Madhuri received around Rs 2.75 crores from Rajshri Productions, which was the highest fee paid to any heroine at that time.

Her incredible popularity attracted many directors and producers. Madhuri made directors wait for years as her schedule always seemed to be packed with films.

After a few commercially failed films, she had her breakthrough with the action romance Tezaab (1988) and established herself with starring roles in several top-grossing productions, including the crime dramas Ram Lakhan (1989) and Parinda (1989), the action thrillers Ilaaka (1989), Tridev (1989), Thanedaar (1990) and Khalnayak (1993), the action comedy Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), and the romantic dramas Prem Pratigyaa (1989), Saajan (1991) and Raja (1995).

Even Juhi Chawla was jealous of Madhuri. In one of her recent interviews, Juhi admitted that she was affected by their rivalry back in the nineties. It seems, in the rivalry, Juhi was the one who was more stressed out, whereas Madhuri seemed to be unaffected (or rather better one in the fight). And while Juhi has always heaped praise for Madhuri, whenever asked about their rivalry, Madhuri never did that.

Madhuri said goodbye to films after marriage when she was at the peak of her career. After a few years she made a comeback with the film Aaja Nachle but the film was not as successful as anticipated. In between, Madhuri also worked on TV and did some reality shows, but today she is running her online dance academy.