Mumbai: Neelima Azeem, who is a well-known actress in Hindi cinema turns a year older today. The birthday girl’s notable films include Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Sadak, Sooryavansham, Ishq Vishk and Blackmail and many more.

Apart from films, Neelima has worked in several television serials. Among them are the same search, Amrapali, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Shanti, Saans and Junoon. Neelima is also a very good Kathak dancer. He has taken dance training from Birju Maharaj and Munna Shukla.

Neelima has two sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Pankaj Kapur is Neelima’s first husband whom she married in 1979. Shahid Kapoor was born after two years of marriage. Neelima and Pankaj separated from each other in 1984.

Pankaj Kapoor married actress Supriya Pathak in 1988 after divorcing Neelima. They have two children from this marriage, Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapur. Later, Neelima also got married to TV artist and Mimicry artist Rajesh Khattar in the year 1990. From this marriage she has son Ishaan Khattar. However, this marriage also lasted only 11 years and in 2001, they separated.

In 2004 Neelima married Raza Ali Khan. This marriage also broke up in just five years. Now Neelima lives with her son Shahid. She explains that Shahid is the motive he needed to live through all this. Neelima believes that it was Shahid who inspired her to live life.