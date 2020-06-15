Mumbai: Did you know that rising star Sushant Singh Rajput was the first B-Town actor to buy land on the moon? The Chhichhore actor, who shot to fame after playing former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, had bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the “Sea of Muscovy”, two years ago.

The actor was already an owner of an advance telescope called the Meade 14″ LX600, which could help him keep an eye on this prime piece of real estate from his home on Earth. Rajput’s land is on the blind side from the Earth.

“I would like to believe that the different ways we answer questions ‘are’ the answers of those questions. So the variations in the way we punctuate the narratives; the nuance, would create the different versions of reality in future. My mother used to tell me that my life will be the story that I will tell myself. I am just punctuating a nuance right now and already am, over the Moon!” Rajput had told.

The 34-year-old actor committed suicide in Mumbai, Sunday. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. The actor, who was loved for his performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath among others, hanged himself to a ceiling fan June 14.

The actor was a great believer of the Shiva and often made posts on social media that talked about the cosmic importance of ‘Om’ and how the universe is all about lord Shiva.