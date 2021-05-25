Mumbai: TV actress Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak Tiwari is an avid social media user. She has deleted her verified Instagram account (@palaktiwarii). However, Shweta is following a private account, @palaktt, followed by late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen.

Palak Tiwari has taken this step amid growing controversy between Mom Shweta and her husband Abhinav Kohli.

Earlier this month, Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta Tiwari of ‘unfairly hiding’ her son at an undisclosed location. Shweta is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, where she is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta is constantly active on social media and is also reacting to the allegations made by her husband.

Everyone now knows about the ongoing dispute between Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli. Both can often be seen accusing each other. Recently, the actress also shared a video, in which her husband was seen snatching her child, after which many celebs demanded strict action against Abhinav.

On the professional front, Palak is waiting to start the final schedule of her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra.