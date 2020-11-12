Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari is one of the busiest actresses of TV.

Apart from her characters played on TV, she is also in the headlines for her personal life.

A picture of Shweta is going viral on social media in which she can be seen in a bride’s avatar.

Shweta’s fans are also surprised after seeing the photo and have raised the question if the actress is getting married for the third time?

Shweta is wearing a red lehenga in the viral photo. Actor Varun Badola is also seen with her.

Actually, the picture is from the set of Shweta’s TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. There was a wedding shoot in the serial. In this, Shweta plays the role of Sikka while Varun Badola is playing the role of Amber Sharma. During a sequence of the wedding, both the actors are seen as a wedding couple.

The dispute between Shweta and Abhinav Kohli has increased considerably. Recently Abhinav sent a defamation notice against Shweta and accused her of not allowing son Reyansh to meet him. At the same time, Abhinav also said that if Shweta does not respond to his notice then he will think about what to do next.