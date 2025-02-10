Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt, one of the veteran actors of Hindi cinema, has captivated audiences with his brilliant acting. He enjoys a massive fan base across the country, but one fan reportedly donated her entire fortune, worth Rs 72 crore, to him. However, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor chose not to accept the property.

In 2018, a woman named Nisha Patil left her entire property, valued at Rs 72 crore, to the actor. The 62-year-old woman was suffering from an incurable disease. Before her death, she wrote several letters to the bank requesting the transfer of all her property to Sanjay Dutt.

When the police informed Sanjay Dutt about Nisha Patil’s will, he was stunned. While this gesture from her may have won his heart, he also confessed that he neither knew the fan nor had ever met her.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Telugu film Double iSmart. He also appeared in a pivotal role in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo. He will next be seen in the upcoming project Baaghi 4, where he will star alongside Tiger Shroff. The action film is expected to hit theaters September 5, 2025.