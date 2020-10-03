Phulbani: Despite suffering from locomotor disability of 80 per cent, 11-year-old girl Suneli Digal has never stopped from doing what she loves – dancing.

The tribal girl resides in Badabanga panchayat under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district along with her family. Owing to locomotor disability or Osteogenesis Imperfecta, her physical growth has been restricted for past several years. The nearest primary school being almost a kilometre away from her village hindered her education.

While a normal person would have moped for missing out on life, extraordinary people like Suneli believe in living life to the fullest. “Everybody loves my dance,” gleams the little dancer.

Her parents shared that Suneli learnt to dance on her own by watching videos. She fascinated many co-villagers with her moves and animated expressions.

Notably, the block education officer (BEO) along with other officials met her family few days back and ensured her admission into a local school.

The BEO gave her school uniform, books and a wheelchair which will facilitate her going to school. The officials also promised the family that Suneli will receive all benefits as per government norms.

PNN