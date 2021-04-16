Balasore: Khaira police Friday detained the father of a rape accused for interrogation and initiated a probe in connection with the alleged rape of a differently-abled minor girl under this town’s police limits. Family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Khaira police station alleging that the minor girl was repeatedly raped by a man of their village. As a result, the victim became pregnant. The accused has been identified as Pradip Sethi, a police official said.

Sethi had established physical relationship with the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. He later came to know about her pregnancy and tried to persuade the victim to go through an abortion, but failed, informed the official.

Family members of the victim came to know about the relationship after observing physical changes that took place in her, when the victim was already six months pregnant.

A meeting was earlier convened by villagers in their panchayat to discuss on the matter. However, the accused by then absconded.

PNN