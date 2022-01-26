Baripada: A self-proclaimed godman has allegedly raped a differently-abled minor girl in Gudialbandh panchayat under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district. Acting on a complaint, police have arrested the accused.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital here.

According to sources, the incident had taken place January 22. The girl’s parents had gone out to attend a meeting on Magha Puja in her village. Finding her alone, Jatharam Baba of the village had entered the house and raped her.

Reports also suggest that there was an attempt by the villagers to suppress the incident. The villagers held a meeting where it was decided that Rs 90,000 would be paid to the victim’s family for treatment and Rs 5,000 was paid in advance. However, the condition of the victim worsened following which her family members admitted her to PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Baripada town police visited the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. Later, police arrested the godman.