Gop: A differently-abled villager of Malliatutha village under Gop block in Puri district is set to get a concrete house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) after a local journalist tweeted the plight of the former to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sources said.

Gop block development officer (BDO) Diptirani Das has written to the officials concerned to allot a concrete house under the PMAY to Gangadhar Mahari, 60, of Malliatutha.

A visually-impaired Mahari along with his wife, widowed daughter-in-law and two grandsons were residing in a makeshift hut at the village. Cyclonic storm Fani that made a landfall in Odisha coast May 3 had damaged Mahari’s hut, sources said.

However, Mahari did not get any compensation for his damaged hut. Besides, his name was not included in the list of beneficiaries of the PMAY, sources added.

A few days ago, a local journalist tweeted a video with regard to the plight of Mahari to the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister’s office directed the officials concerned to look into Mahari’s case.

“I have personally investigated into the case of Mahari. He will be provided a concrete house under the PMAY,” said the BDO.