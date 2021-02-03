Bhubaneswar: Following a brief hiatus due to COVID-induced lockdowns, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Monday, initiated survey for the much-awaited Digital Door Numbering (DDN) system on a pilot basis in three wards of the city.

Targeting to achieve a smart address system in the city, the project aims to create a uniform address system for all urban dwellings using geo-spatial technology and combining them with standard methodologies in street address and door numbering.

The survey which is part of the DDN system will see teams in three zones visiting house to house in non slum areas for identifying the properties through geo tagging and entering the address of houses in the system, thus creating a smart address.

Each house will be given an alphanumeric code. This will be the first hand identification number which will contain information on exact location of the property with coded details of its address, nearby landmark, sub-road and main road.

“One team has been deployed in each ward. Pilot survey has begun from 1st Feb and will continue until 12th Feb. During this period ward no. 6 in North Zone, 23 in South West Zone and 30 in South East zone will be covered under the project in the first phase.

Meanwhile rest of the areas will be covered from 13th Feb to 31st March. Following this, street signage will be also be installed during April.

A budget amount of Rs 3.76 crore has been earmarked for the activity,” informed BMC Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Srimanta Mishra. It can be mentioned that the civic body in June last year had signed agreement with a Hyderabad-based firm to conduct the survey. However, the plan was stalled for months owing to pandemic.

Following unlock guidelines, the BMC, December, began the process developing locality map in along with GIS integration followed by generation of area code.

PNN