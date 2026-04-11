New Delhi: All user fee payments at National Highway toll plazas across the country are being processed exclusively through digital modes with FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from Saturday, according to an official statement.

The move is a significant step towards strengthening efficiency and transparency in toll collection.

However, the statement said, this transition has not been implemented in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, in view of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force due to ongoing Assembly polls.

PTI