Koksara: Dilapidated Behera check dam has failed to propel farming activities on 2,000 hectare of farmlands under Koksara block in Kalahandi district during this Kharif season, a report said.

“Despite running from pillar to post, the department pays no heed to our problems. If this situation persists for another week, it could lead to draught-like situation”, some farmers of Temra fumed.

The check dam is under the state minor irrigation department. It was targeted to irrigate four panchayats namely Dudukathenga, Temra, Kaudola and Mahima. Due to lack of adequate maintenance, most of the irrigation canals, including the Behera check dam have become unusable. This has sparked resentment among local farmers.

Another check dam at Badapodaguda panchayat is in a worse condition. Sporadic and scanty rainfall along with rundown check dams have proved to be a double whammy for local farmers in Kalahandi district.

On being contacted, engineer of Koksara block Bindu Sagar Panda said, “Departmental grants for repair and maintenance has not come yet. Even though Rs 20,00,000 was sanctioned under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), we have not received the fund so far. We have already informed the department higher-ups about shortage of funds”.

PNN