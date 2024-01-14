Bhawanipatna: Odia writer Dileswar Rana was Friday awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar-2023 award for his book of short stories ‘Senrra’.

Rana was honoured with an engraved copper plaque and Rs50,000 cash reward in the prize-giving ceremony organised at Rabindra Sadan Cultural Centre and Theatre at Kolkata.

The President of Sahitya Akademi, Madhav Kaushik, presided over the ceremony while Secretary K Sreenivasa Rao, Vice-President Kumud Sharma and renowned Bengali poet Subodh Sarkar were also present in the ceremony.

Born to Braja Rana and Bidusuta Rana, Dileswar belongs to Dhanramal village under Narla block in Kalahandi district. He has written many poems, plays, songs, dramas and has also created telefilms for Doordarshan.

PNN