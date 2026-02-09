New Delhi: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh Monday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state, calling her move “dramatic” and alleging the state government’s actions were legally weak.

“If Mamata Banerjee has so much faith in herself that she will win the case, then she should go. But what is the need to do drama like this? The more the government goes to the Supreme Court, the more it loses. Because it goes to the court of appeals with a baseless opinion. Here, cases are being heard in every court against the government of Mamata Banerjee. Because they don’t give any justice, they don’t make any decision. People are forced to go to court,” Ghosh told IANS.

He also accused the ruling party in West Bengal of targeting women, opposition activists, and the Hindu community in the state.

“Today, as is happening in the villages of Bengal, women are being tortured, and the activists of the opposition parties are being tortured. The Hindu society is being targeted. Earlier, we used to see that after the partition of the country, Hindus were exiled from Bangladesh and Pakistan to India. After that, they were exiled from Kashmir. Now, it has calmed down. Now, in Bengal, Hindus are being exiled from Murshidabad to Malda. So, what should Hindus do to save themselves?” he asked.

The remarks come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing Monday on CM Banerjee’s plea challenging the ongoing SIR process. The Chief Minister has questioned the legality of the exercise, alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is acting with political bias and that the voter revision process could lead to the deletion of lakhs of voters, particularly those from marginalised communities.

Banerjee has sought interim directions from the apex court restraining the ECI from deleting the names of any voters during the SIR exercise, especially those classified under the “logical discrepancy” category. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the ECI and posted the matter for further hearing Monday.

Ghosh’s remarks underscore the intensifying political confrontation in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, reflecting deep polarisation over voter rolls, administrative conduct, and community concerns in the state.