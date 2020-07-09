Bhubaneswar: With no clear end to COVID-19 situation at sight, the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) in Odisha Thursday said that Diploma students of the state will appear for their Semester-VI examinations using smartphones.

“Considering the present COVID-19 scenario and to discourage unwanted movement, it is decided that the students who do not have laptop or desktop computers can also appear for the online exams using Android-based smartphones from their house,” a notification issued by SCTE&VT said.

“The students who do not have any facility of laptop/ desktop computer or Android mobile phones or have internet connectivity problem may only avail the option of visiting nearby designated examination centre of their district to appear in the exams,” the notification further added.

The notification further stated that the students concerned have to ensure internet connectivity. The examinations will begin from August 1 and continue till 20. While about 25,000 students are to appear for the examinations, the result will be out within seven days, the council added.

