By DK Giri

India and Poland relations seem to have taken a nosedive in the last few months, especially since October 2025 when the Polish Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, visited Pakistan. This visit happening a few months after the India-Pakistan conflict (May 2025) had ruffled feathers in South Block, New Delhi. The unease and the strain between the EAM S. Jaishankar and Sikorski came out into the open in the joint press conference held on 19 January.

In the televised press conference, Jaishankar made a sharp remark on Sikorski’s observations on India’s transactions with Russia. Secondly, Jaishankar picked on the Foreign Minister for his initiatives in renewing ties with Pakistan. Jaishankar referred to India’s imports of Russian oil which Sikorski had been speaking about publicly during his visit. He quoted Polish Foreign Minister on latter’s remarks in Jaipur that “he was pleased that India had cut its purchase of Russian oil….” Jaishankar said, “I have repeatedly underlined that selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today.”

Jaishankar in his opening remarks elaborated, “Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood.” In his response, the Polish FM agreed that the two sides were on the same page on terrorism. He admitted that the conversation about India and Poland’s respective regions had been open and frank. But he pointed out, perhaps as a retort, “India’s participation in Zapad 2025 military exercises in Russia and Belarus was seen as ‘threatening’.”

The sharp exchange of divergences between two Foreign Ministers of two democracies was a bit unusual for observers of international relations. The relations between both countries have been steadily growing in multiple sectors since the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Warsaw en route to Kiev to meet Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. That said mutual concerns about their respective neighbours are in fact not out of order. These have to be addressed by both countries if the ties have to be taken to new heights.

Poland is certainly and genuinely concerned about Russian military actions in the neighbourhood. It has won and lost battles to Russia in the past. But in the recent past, Poland has been colonised by Russia, its predecessor Soviet Union, to be more precise. Russia under Putin has expressed off and on to extend Moscow’s influence across Eastern Europe which includes Poland as an immediate neighbour bordering it. Putin’s intentions are revanchist in nature as Soviet Union used to have political suzerainty over Eastern Europe including Poland. It is natural for Warsaw as a sovereign, independent, a fast-growing economy and democracy to be alarmed by Russia’s neo-imperialist designs.

The oil purchase has become a thorn in the flesh of European countries. As a matter of fact, many countries are driven in their geo-political relations by their respective national interests. India is no exception to that trend as it is evidenced in New Delhi’s response to Ukraine war. European Union countries have been guided by their national economic interests. Their trade and investment in China testify to the mismatch between their avowed international political principles and economic policies. Having written extensively about it, I am a bit surprised that Jaishankar does not raise the China obsession of Europe in his remarks on partner countries dealing with New Delhi’s hostile neighbours.

It is in order that New Delhi raises the China question with EU including Poland whenever the latter brings up India’s policy on Ukraine war. That is a better bargain than raising European engagement with Pakistan, which is of course, of no less concern to India. But Pakistan exists only as a satellite country of one big power or the other.

On the brighter side, India-Poland relations have been steadily growing despite such irritants. Under the India-Poland strategic partnership framework, both countries have agreed to review their Action Plan 2024-2028 focusing on cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security. More important, Poland has expressed support for stronger India-EU ties as both Union of India and the European Union are about to sign a Free Trade Agreement.

In economic ties, the bilateral trade has grown by 200% in the past decade, touching $7bn. India’s investment in Poland has crossed $3b creating job opportunities for Polish citizens. While both countries are committed to upholding international law and promoting global peace and security, they have divergent views on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. In defence cooperation, both countries have scope in expanding their collaboration. Poland’s defence industry with established companies like PZL and WZL having expertise in aerospace and defence equipment manufacturing can collaborate with India on co-development and co-production of aircraft, helicopters and drones.

As India is becoming an exporter of defence equipment, both countries have potential scope in naval cooperation. Poland’s experience in building naval vassals can compliment India’s growing naval capabilities. However, the challenges that the defence cooperation may encounter consist of differences in defence procurement processes, export controls and licensing – Poland’s membership of the EU and NATO may incur export controls and licensing requirements.

However, these challenges can be addressed by regular dialogue and consultations encouraging industry-to-industry engagement and providing government support and facilitation in promoting cooperation. India and Poland have similar growth aspirations and security concerns. It is, therefore, strategic for both to deepen their ties.