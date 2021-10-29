New Delhi: Actor Adhyayan Suman-starrer ‘Bekhudi’ released Friday. The movie is directed by Amit Kasaria. This is his second movie after ‘I Don’t Luv U’.

Amit talks about the idea behind this romantic thriller, saying: “‘Bekhudi’ came to me when I was trying to make sense of why romantic films follow a set pattern. Hero meets the heroine, falls in love, breaks up and then they get back together. There is so much scope of going creative with this.”

He goes on explaining that it is an interactive movie which is different from the other romantic films: “I wanted to bring a man’s perspective into the narrative. One night he hears all about her past and understands her from his own context. There are no familial quarrels. A film of this nature has never been attempted. It’s an interactive film and there is a crucial element of thrill. There is a good mixture of entertainment and thrill. It wasn’t an easy film to plan because there’s no reference point. I did a lot of research and homework to shoot it in a planned and viable way,” he adds.

Amit started working on the movie in 2018 but release was delayed due to the pandemic. He says: “We cracked the idea by the end of 2018 and we started filming in 2019. We were done with the film by end of the year. The pandemic really played spoilsport for the release. It took 10 months to finish the film but releasing a film in pandemic times is dependent on multiple factors.”

‘Bekhudi’ stars Adhyayan Suman, Angel and Anurag Sharma. While opening up about the cast and music of this movie, he says the music is the most important factor for him and he got some best singers on board.

“When you are making a film of this nature, it’s important to have producers like mine. They understood my vision and allowed me my creative space. I have to mention that music had a special part in the film. I was very choosy about the songs because the tracks needed to share the film’s soul. Rahul gave a brilliant soundtrack. We got the best singers from Sonu Nigam to Dev Negi to Jubin Nautiyal who came on board. We did a special number with Avni Joshi who delivered a crackling number.

The whole film was shot across Delhi and NCR, with key sequences being filmed in Noida and Gurgaon. The second half of the film was shot in Nainital.

The director recalls: “The film was shot in two schedules, over 45 days. I am glad I had a team that supported my vision and we worked seamlessly together. In two months, we’d gone from planning to shooting to finishing the film. Adhyayan Suman was my stronghold through shooting. We used to have a blast on set together. I remember we used to make light of him a lot. During this action scene, he roughed up his co-star Anurag because he was so consumed by his character. This one time, one of our female actors broke down on set after a scene. We had to play some light music to cheer her up.”

