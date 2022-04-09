Hyderabad: Liger director Puri Jagannadh has been roped in for megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-hyped upcoming movie Godfather.

The Indra actor took to twitter to make an announcement regarding the same.

Chiranjeevi, who seems to be excited to bring Puri on the sets, wrote, “An aspiring actor from a place called Narsipatnam came to Hyderabad in search of his destiny in the movie industry. He didn’t shine as an actor, but his destiny made him a director.”

“I don’t like that he cannot fulfill his acting dream. I hereby, introduce Puri Jagannadh in a special role, from the sets of #Godfather,” Chiranjeevi’s tweet reads.

నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే

introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather pic.twitter.com/8NuNuoY33j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 9, 2022

Godfather is an original remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer (2019), which starred Malayalam’s most happening hero Mohanlal.

Directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, Godfather also stars Bollywood macho Salman Khan in a special role.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the film will feature Nayanthara as the lady lead, while Satyadev Kancharana, Harish Uthaman, Jayaprakash, and Vamsi Krishna will be seen in pivotal roles.