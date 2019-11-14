Mumbai: Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 Diwali release Baazigar, which was a superhit and has now become a cult flick, has completed 26 years. The filmmaker duo is excited as well as nostalgic.

“Nobody would easily agree to play the character that Shah Rukh Khan essayed in Baazigar. I doubt whether youngsters of today would say yes to such a role,” Abbas Burmawalla of the Abbas-Mustan duo said.

Secondly, even though this is an era when remakes are a trend, Abbas felt it could be difficult getting an actor who could justify the role. “I don’t know if anybody else will be able to justify the role if a remake is ever made. Even if the role is modified a bit, we don’t think anybody else will be able to pull it off in the way he did,” pointed out Abbas.

Although Abbas is against a remake, he wouldn’t mind a sequel. “If we get a good script, which is worthy of a sequel, we will definitely give it a thought,” informed Abbas Burmawalla.

Abbas-Mustan directed Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Baazigar, where his character had a grey shade. The film played a crucial role in Shah Rukh’s rise to stardom. The director-duo collaborated with Shah Rukh once again for their 1999 film Baadshah which too was a hit. That was the last time they worked together with Shah Rukh. The filmmakers are eager to collaborate with him again.

“We are looking for the right script that will excite SRK. We are extremely eager to work with him on another film,” said Abbas. “He is extremely popular even today. From the time when we worked with him in Baazigar, his passion and dedication towards his work has remained the same. The only thing he thinks about is films. It’s rare to find this level of dedication these days,” signed off Abbas.

Abbas-Mustan’s last directorial Machine released in 2017. The film featured Abbas’ son Mustafa Burmawalla and Kiara Advani in the lead. However the film did not make much waves in the box office.

