Bolgarh: Physical challenges have not deterred Prasanna Jena of Garvanipada village under Bolagarh block of Nayagarh district from becoming financially free and run his family with his head held high.

Prasanna suffered from polio when he was two. Despite treatment, his condition didn’t improve. He eventually was not able to use his legs and was dependent on his family members to move around.

To add to his misfortune, Prasanna’s father passed away when he was in Class-V. The then wheel-chair bound kid had no other option but to fend for his family. He tried his luck by setting up a betel shop at the village square and it clicked.

An epitome of hard work, strong determination and honesty, Prasanna – now 31 — has never looked back. The small shop he started back then has gone a long way in improving the financial condition of his family.

He buys stuff he needs to run his shop from local market with the help of a tricycle and runs his betel shop successfully.

Prasanna says, if someone tries something honestly, success will be not be far off for them. Punctuality is the fulcrum of his successful business, he adds.

Meanwhile, local administration has also come forward to support him.

Bolagarh SSO Kamdev Nayak says, “Prasanna already gets a disability pension and has received Rs 15,000 under DRI scheme. Based on his eligibility, we are trying to provide him other facilities as well.”

PNN