Mumbai: Even as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with some party MLAs have moved to Guwahati in Assam, Sena MP Sanjay Raut Wednesday said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are “positive”.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and that discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Shinde.

Raut expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their “misunderstandings will be addressed”.

“It is difficult for him (Shinde) to leave the party and it will be difficult for us (the Sena) to leave him. Our dialogue is on. We spoke for an hour in the morning. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde,” Raut said.

“Our talks with him are taking place in a cordial manner and they have been positive,” the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

Asked about the rebel MLAs moving to Guwahati, Raut said “Let them go. Guwahati has a nice forest (nearby)…Kaziranga (national park). The MLAs should see the country, this will help them understand it.”

Raut said Shinde has not put forth any terms and conditions before the party.

“He is a Shiv Sainik and it appears that he will stay in the Shiv Sena and spend his life in the party,” Raut said, adding that there in no bitterness between the two sides.

Shinde and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray share a strong bond, he said.

Raut said Thackeray will also talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.