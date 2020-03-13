Mumbai: Malang actress Disha Patani is bold as well as stylish. She is often spotted looking very glamorous. Whether it is on a date with boyfriend Tiger Shroff or attending a party, her stunning looks always makes heads turn. That is exactly what happened when Disha stepped out in a maroon bodycon dress for the Malang success bash held here March 12.

Disha looked stunning in a full sleeve and deep round neck bodycon dress paired with black coloured heels.

Disha’s perfect figure coupled with small curls in her hair and with minimal makeup was enough to garner compliments and she certainly stole the spotlight.

Aditya Roy Kapoor wore a maroon colored t-shirt in which he looked handsome as usual. Anil Kapoor, who also attended the party, was seen wearing a pink mask to as protection against coronavirus. The 63-year-old looked very dapper in a blue t-shirt and black jeans. Kunal Kemmu who is also a part of Malang attended the party in a dashing black jacket.

Disha, who shot to fame with her debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), has acted in Telugu films too. She also featured in Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga (2017) with Jackie Chan.