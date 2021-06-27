New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani seems to be not over her beach vacations. The actress, being her stunning self, shared a sultry picture on Instagram.

No sooner, she uploaded the picture, it has been going viral. The 28-year-old actress can be seen chilling at an undisclosed beach destination. The actress can be seen wearing a white bikini. She just added a couple of emojis to her post.

Disha Patani’s fans dropped love and comments on the picture. The actress’ post was filled up with heart and flame emojis. As usual, the picture has set the temperatures soaring and fans going gaga over her looks.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She shared screen space with superstar Salman Khan. The duo has earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu.

She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.