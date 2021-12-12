Mumbai: Disha Patani never fails to stun us with her incredible fashion choices. The actress, who has a massive fan following, often drops gorgeous pictures of herself that impress her fans.

The evergreen beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share yet more pictures of herself where she is seen striking a sensuous pose. Disha is now missing her beach holiday as she took to social media to share a throwback picture of herself.

In the click, she’s also flaunting her perfectly toned and tanned body. The actress is seen posing at the beach. The picture seems to be from one of her holidays. Sharing the post, Disha Patani wrote, “Missing (sic),” along with the flower emoji.

Her photo has garnered praises from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. As soon as Disha Patani dropped her pictures, Krishna Shroff commented on it with a heart-face and fire emoji. Krishna, who is Tiger Shroff’s sister, shares a great bond with Disha.

They often leave sweet comments on each other’s pictures. Meanwhile, Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship. Meanwhile, Disha and Krishna are very good friends, and they often spend a lot of time together.

Disha Patani’s Instagram account is the best place to look at for some fashion inspiration. Needless to say, we are all impressed.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhudheva’s directorial venture titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film starred Salman Khan in the lead role. Disha has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

The film’s cast also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.