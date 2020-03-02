Mumbai: War actor Tiger Shroff turns 30 today. On this occasion Malang actress and so-called girlfriend of Tiger, Disha Patani took to the Instagram to share a video. In this throwback video, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s song Bang Bang. We can see Tiger wearing a ganji (vest) and pants whereas Disha was stunning in a crop top and black jeggings.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff…” Soon after, Tiger Shroff thanked Disha for the wish as he wrote, “So cute thank u d…”

There are reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani being in a relationship. However, neither of them has ever openly talked about it and always referred to each other as friends.

Significantly, Tiger Shroff’s next film is Baaghi 3. Besides Tiger, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film’s trailer and songs have received a good response from the audience. Earlier, Tiger and Shraddha were also seen together in Baaghi.