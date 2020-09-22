Mumbai: Hindi film veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party Jaya Bachchan is in the news these days for her ‘Thali’ statement.

Jaya is being supported by many stars of the industry. At the same time, she has also come under target by many people. Meanwhile, Jaya’ daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come into the limelight with a throwback picture with Disha Salian.

According to reports, this picture of Aishwarya was clicked during the promotion of her film Sarabjit. It is being said that Disha was Aishwarya’s manager at that time. However, so far no news has come out about Disha working for her. But Aishwarya has definitely come under scrutiny by fans because of this picture. At the same time, apart from Aishwarya and Disha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh is also seen in this picture.

Sandip Singh told in an interview that Disha Salian is not known, but after seeing this scene, it is clear that Sandip Singh is definitely hiding something. #sandipsingh #JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/TI7KtPdPo7 — Vicky Gujrathi (@vickyGujrathi1) September 16, 2020

This picture of Aishwarya and Disha is going viral on social media. Fans of Aishwarya expressed their displeasure over this picture and said that if she knew Disha, then why has she been silent over Disha’s death. At the same time, many users also have to say that Aishwarya has kept her silence in order to stay away from any controversy.

Notably, Disha died due to falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai 8 June. Disha was the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead in his house June 14, six days after Disha’s death.