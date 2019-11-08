New Delhi: The disqualified Karnataka MLAs moved Friday the Supreme Court, seeking further postponement of the Assembly by-polls which are scheduled to take place, December 5.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana on October 25 had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by the 17 MLAs, challenging their disqualification as lawmakers ahead of the trust vote by the then HD Kumaraswamy government.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs, mentioned the matter and said the by-polls for the Assembly seats are scheduled for December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18. He said the disqualified MLAs will not be able to file their nomination and oreover the apex court verdict has not been delivered on the particular issue.

Rohatgi sought postponement of the by-polls till the apex court delivers its verdict on the petitions challenging the disqualifications.

The apex court asked the counsel for the MLAs to file a fresh application in this regard.

Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed the by-polls, which were scheduled for October 21, to December 5 in view of the pendency of the petitions filed by the disqualified lawmakers.

