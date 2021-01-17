Jagannathprasad: In a shocking incident, the body of a man being carried on motorcycle surfaced from Jagannathprasad area in Ganjam district Saturday. A photograph of this incident is doing rounds on social media.

Sources said, Nilamadhab Pradhan (70) from Jirabadi village under Jagannathprasad police limits was sipping tea at a village tea shop when he felt chest pain. The very next moment, he collapsed on the ground. The people at the stall immediately rushed him to Jagannathprasad community health centre. There the doctors declared him received dead.

Pradhan’s family members, who were at the hospital by that time, then approached the CHC authorities for ‘Mahaprayan’ vehicle but were told that the CHC doesn’t have such facility.

Then they decided to hire an auto-rickshaw. However, after the auto driver demanded Rs2,000 for transporting the body to the village, they gave up and carried the body on a motorcycle. The entire distance was covered with the pillion rider holding the body in between him and the rider.

For some time, tension prevailed in the village after the villagers saw such an incongruous view.

When contacted, medical officer of Jagannathprasad CHC Dr Das Kiran Kumar said that the CHC does not have ‘Mahaprayan’ vehicle and there is no direction from the government to use 102/108 ambulances as hearse. “The family members carried the body back to their village as they deemed fit.

The local residents, meanwhile, have urged the administration to provide a ‘Mahaprayan’ vehicle to the CHC so that there would be no repeat of such an act in future.

PNN