Bhubaneswar: The administrations of several districts of the state Saturday announced a number of initiatives to contain coronavirus outbreak and facilitate supply of essentials commodities to the consumers.

Boudh district administration started home delivery of essential items such as groceries, milk products, fruits, medicine, bakery products at doorstep.

According to the district administration, denizens of Boudh town can now avail home delivery of essential items by contacting the registered suppliers over phone call or via WhatsApp.

Essential items like Groceries, Milk products, Fruits , Medicine, Bakery products will now be delivered at doorstep. Citizen of Boudh Town can now avail home delivery of these items by contacting the registered suppliers listed bellow over phone call or via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/0bTiwWBb5I — Collector Boudh (@dmboudh) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Sundargarh administration said that they initiated the third dedicated and isolated COVID-19 hospital at Hitech medical campus in Rourkela. This 200 bedded COVID hospital includes isolation wards, ventilator support and ICU.

An MoU was signed between the district administration and Hi-Tech Medical College to setup the 200 bed dedicated and isolated COVID hospital earlier.

The government of Odisha has today initiated 3rd dedicated and isolated COVID-19 hospital at Hitech medical campus, Rourkela. This 200 bedded COVID hospital includes isolation wards, ventilator support and ICU. pic.twitter.com/GII2AOqCpJ — District Sundargarh (@DMSundargarh) April 3, 2020

Subarnapur district administration, on the other hand, rolled out telemedicine service in the district apart from door delivery of lifesaving drugs.

“Home delivery of essential medicines/ lifesaving drugs on prescription of a doctor through our panel of medical store over call/ WhatsApp,” it tweeted.

Telemedicine Service in Subarnapur:

Home delivery of essential medicines/life saving drugs on prescription of a Doctor through our panel of Medical Store over Call/WhatsApp.@CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/DVIIAzXBwV — Collector Subarnapur (@DM_Subarnapur) April 2, 2020

PNN