Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked district collectors to implement the strategy prepared for effective management of construction and demolition waste in the jurisdictions of urban local bodies (ULBs). Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) secretary G Mathi Vathanan has issued instructions to the collectors in this regard.

The H&UD department has planned to engage ‘Mission Shakti’ and transgender groups for decentralised management of the construction and demolition waste in the ULBs.

The members of Mission Shakti groups / transgender groups will collect the waste from the generators and transport the same to processing facility. Decentralised facilities with up to five tonne per day (TPD) processing capacity will be established and managed in partnership with the Mission Shakti and transgender groups.

The strategy emphasises on the roles and accountability of waste generators and various stakeholders, thrust to segregation, recovery, reuse and recycle of construction and demolition waste.

As per the strategy, the collector will provide suitable sites to Urban Local Bodies for setting up of the facility for storage, processing and recycling for construction and demolition waste.

Waste generators have a big role to play towards better management of the construction debris. The waste generators who generate more than 20 metric tonne (MT) or more in one day or 300 MT per project in a month will have to submit waste management plan to the ULB concerned before undertaking any construction or demolition activity.

On receipt of the plan, the ULB authority will examine and sanction the waste management plan within a period of one month from the date of receipt.

Waste generators will have to pay for the processing and disposal of the waste generated by them, apart from the payment for storage, collection, and transportation of the waste to the designated site as notified by the ULB.

Further, the Ward Committee will take steps to identify the orphaned construction and demolition waste within its respective jurisdiction and inform the ULB for transportation to designated site .

A Surveillance Team constituted by the ULB will have overall responsibility of lifting the orphaned waste and dispose it off appropriately. Though initially the civic bodies will establish and run the facility but the idea is to entrust Mission Shakti /transgender groups with the entire responsibility of management in coming days.