Angul: The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is planning to inform the Director General of Police (DGP) about how cops flouted its directives while handling the case of a minor who was raped. The Angul CWC is also planning to write to the Odisha State Commission for Child Rights, Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department and Mission Shakti about how the Juvenile Justice Act-2015 was violated.

According to chairman in-charge, district CWC, Debasish Pattanayak, police did not follow procedures as mentioned in the Juvenile Justice Act while handing over the survivor to her parent. The CWC had directed the police to present the victim and her father to appear before it Sunday at 11.00am. But it was not adhered to. Instead Angul Police handed over the July 21 rape survivor to her father, Saturday.

According to the CWC, some rules are to be followed even while handing rescued minors over to their original parents. And in case of the Angul minor rape survivor, the rules were flouted with impunity.

The CWC claimed that the police have not presented the father of victim in front of it for proper identification. Also proper counselling of the father was required before the child was handed over to him. But the CWC did not get the chance to do so.

The local CWC also has to be informed whenever a minor rape survivor is permitted to shift to a different place from where she has been rescued. This has also been ignored by the police, said Pattanayak.

When contacted, Angul Police Station IIC Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said he was not entitled to say anything about the issue.

PNN