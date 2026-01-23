By Shaun Seow

Long-term global stability depends heavily on what happens in the ocean. Nowhere is this more evident than in Asia, home to much of the Coral Triangle and vast mangrove and seagrass ecosystems that sustain fisheries, protect coastal communities, and store massive amounts of carbon. Together, these ecosystems underpin food security, employment, and climate resilience across the continent and beyond.

Yet, despite its importance, the ocean plays a marginal role in investment, governance, and planning decisions. Less than 1% of global philanthropic funding is directed toward ocean health, and an even smaller share reaches Asia. As a result, many conservation projects remain underdeveloped at a time when marine ecosystems and coastal communities face growing strain.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Philanthropy can make a decisive difference. By linking science, policy, finance, and communities more effectively than other forms of capital, it has a unique ability to foster collective action. It can take early risks, back emerging ideas, and fill gaps where markets and governments fall short.

There are many compelling examples. The Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance is developing innovative financial and insurance instruments to strengthen climate-vulnerable coastal communities. The 30×30 Southeast Asia Ocean Fund works with national and subnational governments and residents to expand marine protection in line with scientific priorities and local needs. The Audacious Project enables donors to back one of the world’s largest coral restoration initiatives, combining science, technology, and community expertise to regenerate reef systems at scale.

These initiatives demonstrate the potential of philanthropic action, but they remain relatively rare, and their impact is limited. To unlock meaningful progress, philanthropic contributions must align with shared priorities and reinforce one another, rather than operate in isolation. Effectiveness depends on clarity. When governments, communities, and funders work toward a shared goal, coordination improves and momentum builds.

This underscores the need for national and regional strategies that link ocean conservation with livelihoods, prioritize ecosystems by their need for protection, and identify areas suitable for sustainable industries. Without direction, efforts remain fragmented, and projects struggle to move beyond the pilot stage.

There is already a strong foundation to build on. The High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, for example, has developed a useful handbook outlining a practical process for governments to set objectives, mobilize finance, analyze baseline data, build inclusive frameworks, and implement roadmaps.

Philanthropy can accelerate the process by helping countries translate ambition into practical strategies, convene partners around shared priorities, and support the analytical and participatory work needed to develop credible long-term plans. Once these are in place, investments align more effectively, and promising solutions are better positioned to scale.

But implementation depends on capacity. Roadmaps mean little if policymakers, institutions, markets, and communities are not in sync. Early support can help catalyze critical financing. By funding feasibility studies, regulatory groundwork, and initial project preparation, philanthropy acts as risk capital, reducing uncertainty and attracting public and private investment. Concessional capital, in particular, enables projects to mature to a point where commercial actors are willing and able to participate.

Indonesia’s Southeast Asia Framework for Oceans Action in Mitigation shows how this approach works. Initial philanthropic support focused on defining how ocean solutions could be integrated into Indonesia’s climate commitments. Subsequent funding has shifted toward execution, strengthening links between science and policy, building institutional capacity, and enabling national and local partners to set and advance new priorities. The result is not a single flagship program, but a system designed to deliver.

Ocean-related challenges cross borders and sectors, and solutions must do the same. The real opportunity for philanthropy lies in turning shared objectives into coordinated action through platforms that help clarify priorities and develop investment-ready opportunities. My own organization, the Philanthropy Asia Alliance, aims to achieve this through our annual Philanthropy Asia Summit and the Blue Oceans Community initiative, which bring funders and partners together to mobilize co-investment for Asia-focused solutions.

While philanthropy cannot save the ocean on its own, it has a crucial role to play. Its impact depends less on the amounts raised and more on how effectively it connects people and organizations working to build a sustainable blue economy with those who have the means to help.

The writer is CEO of the Philanthropy Asia Alliance