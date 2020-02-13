Chhatrapur: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange cycled around Chatrapur area Wednesday and fined shopkeepers for using plastic bags, Wednesday.

Kulange along with several officials of Chhatrapur NAC took a tour of the market area Tuesay evening. The impromptu inspection was conducted to keep a check on the usage of plastic bags and use of dustbins near shops. A fine of Rs 25,500 was collected in a single day.

Kulange also interacted with shopkeepers on the need to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings and dump waste into dustbins.

The Collector had reprimanded the owner of ‘Himalaya Handloom’ for the litter outside his shop and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on him February 7. He also asked a woman to take the litter from the front of her house to the nearest dustbin.

This surprise inspection was captured in a video which went viral on social media. The residents have welcomed the Collector’s initiative, saying such strict actions will deter people from littering on roads and public spaces.

PNN