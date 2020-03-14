Kaptipada: Even as the state government has been trying to ensure governance is made more people-centric though ‘Mo Sarkar’ or ‘My Government’ programme, the district administration is taking steps to execute it in letter and spirit.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj came to Kaptipada block Thursday and reviewed various developmental programmes.

He first reviewed Mo Sarkar programme in the tehsil office as far as works of mutation, 91-C and OLR-8 A were concerned.

Bhardwaj came to know that revenue collection was not upto mark and directed the tehsildar to expedite collection work.

Then, he left for the block office and directed officials to take up expeditious steps for online registration of public complaints about implementation of programmes and projects so that the administration can get feedback on execution.

The Collector laid stress on successful execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction under Swachch Bharat Mission in the block.

He went to Kaptipada Girls’ High School and took classes of the students. He also partook of midday meal with children.

At noon, he left for Shalachua paddy procurement centre. He asked the officials to rightly determine the FAQ of paddy and carry on procuring paddy from farmers in the queue.

Officials were directed to ensure that genuine farmers are not deprived of disposing of their produce.

Sub-Collector Bhagwan Behera, BDO Satyanath Nayak, tehsildar Radharanjan Das, district civil supplies officer Kishore Moharana, assistant executive engineer Shadashiv Behera, APO Bimal Kumar Mohapatra, marketing inspector Bhaskar Barik and ABEO Ghanshayam Singh were present at the review of Mo Sarkar.

Through this initiative, the government tries to seek feedback on the kind of responses they received at offices and to execute 5T model of governance to induce a transformation in government offices.