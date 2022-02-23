Bhubaneswar: The state health department was aware of the wrongdoings of conman Ramesh Swain as early as 2015.

The Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) officials police had carried out raids on his clinic at Jayadev Vihar in the city November 3, 2015 and had sealed it.

However, the accused had managed to give the officials a slip. During the raids, the DMET officials had also found that the owner of the clinic, Swain, was not a qualified medical practitioner.

He allegedly had some certificates in alternative medicines. The DMET officials conducted the raids following the directions of the state health department that had received a complaint in this regard.

Swain was also conducting illegal diagnostic tests in his clinic which was sealed.

The DMET officials had revealed then that the owner of the clinic, Ramesh Chandra Swain, was claiming to be a doctor and prescribing medicines as he mentioned himself as an MD.

Investigations also revealed that the clinic came into existence five months before the raids had taken place.

“The clinic had two branches in Cuttack and Rourkela. Both the clinics would be sealed soon,” a DMET official had said then.

