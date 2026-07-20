Kovilpatti: A major political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandeyan was arrested in the early hours of Monday for allegedly making threatening remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during a public meeting in Kovilpatti.

The arrest came after videos of his speech went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and demands for action.

The DMK public meeting was held Sunday night at the Krishnan Kovil Grounds in Kovilpatti. The event was presided over by MLA I. Karunanidhi and attended by several party functionaries, including the party’s union secretaries Beekilipatti Murugesan, Radhakrishnan, Jayakannan, Subramanian, Karuppasamy and Chinnapandian.

Addressing the gathering, Markandeyan launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Vijay over recent political developments and the functioning of the State Assembly.

In the course of his speech, he allegedly warned the Chief Minister that if the Assembly was convened, “your bones will not remain intact”, and further claimed that DMK legislators would “break your bones and send you back”.

The remarks were widely viewed as a direct threat against the Chief Minister. Videos of the speech spread rapidly across social media platforms on Sunday night, drawing strong condemnation from political parties and members of the public.

Critics accused the MLA of using violent and inflammatory language against a constitutional office-holder, with several leaders demanding immediate legal action.

Acting on the complaints, police arrested Markandeyan from his residence in Vilathikulam during the early hours of Monday.

He was taken into custody and escorted by police for questioning as part of the investigation.

The arrest sparked protests by the MLA’s supporters, who gathered outside his residence, raised slogans against the police action and attempted to block the police vehicle carrying him.

Police dispersed the protesters and cleared the road before taking the legislator away.

Police sources said Markandeyan was taken to the office of the Superintendent of Police for further questioning.

He is expected to be produced before a court after the completion of the preliminary investigation.

The arrest of the sitting DMK legislator has generated significant political attention in Tamil Nadu, with the controversy intensifying the ongoing confrontation between the ruling government and the opposition. The investigation is continuing.