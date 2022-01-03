Cuttack: The typical style of addressing judges, which was previously being followed by advocates in Orissa High Court, was put to an end Monday by a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanayak.

Taking a step towards reformation in age-old judicial practice, Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar asked the lawyers not to address the judges as ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’ or ‘Your Honour’.

“All counsel and parties concerned are requested to try and avoid addressing the judges of this bench as ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’, ‘Your Honour’ or with the prefix ‘Honourable’. Any other form of address, consistent with the decorum of the High Court including ‘Sir’, should suffice,” an appeal made by the division bench read.

Also read: NGT orders STF probe into illegal mining on land owned by Lord Jagannath

Such move by the bench was, nevertheless, seen as a step towards reformation of the age-old judicial tradition set by Britishers.

It cannot be treated as an order or a direction, as it has not been passed by the Secretariat and by the High Court, nor is the High Court’s judgement while hearing any petition, the source added.

Worthy to note, the Court resumed its function today and a schedule of business for the day was released for the bench. The appeal was made in the list to advocates to avoid addressing as before.

PNN